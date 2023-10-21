Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,345,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,902 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.6% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

