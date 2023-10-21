Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $149.28 and last traded at $152.82. Approximately 849,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 572,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $850,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,797 shares of company stock worth $38,057,619. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

