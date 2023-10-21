Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 4.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 82,954,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 52,608,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,964,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,297 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.