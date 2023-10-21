Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 972,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the previous session’s volume of 257,532 shares.The stock last traded at $21.75 and had previously closed at $22.10.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 220,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 143,388 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 103,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 49,785 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.