iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,865,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the previous session’s volume of 373,016 shares.The stock last traded at $67.27 and had previously closed at $67.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

