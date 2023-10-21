First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,378,528 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 732% from the previous session’s volume of 285,754 shares.The stock last traded at $26.62 and had previously closed at $26.72.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 38.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 61.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

