Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.12

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 41038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $600.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 129,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.
Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.
