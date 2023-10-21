Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.12

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 41038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $600.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 129,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

