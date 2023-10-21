Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.40

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 1164151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

