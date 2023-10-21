Hanryu (HRYU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYUGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th.

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYUGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Hanryu Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of Hanryu stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hanryu has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

