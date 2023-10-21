Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter.
Imperial Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMPP opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Imperial Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13.
About Imperial Petroleum
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
