Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPP opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Imperial Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMPP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the first quarter worth $144,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the first quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the first quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

