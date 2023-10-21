Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.59

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 101918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $727.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $78.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 723,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 162,019 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 378,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 271,469 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

