Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.75

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 50234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TR

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.14.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.