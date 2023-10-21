Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.30

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 1560595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 219.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,172 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.