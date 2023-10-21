Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $154.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,936. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

