Choate Investment Advisors Invests $314,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $151.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

