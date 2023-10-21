Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,390 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VTV opened at $134.97 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.