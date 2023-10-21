Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,687 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $238.64 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $255.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

