Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $266.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.26. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.77 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.70.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

