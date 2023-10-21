First National Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.