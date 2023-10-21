Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

