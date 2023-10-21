Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after acquiring an additional 751,501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

