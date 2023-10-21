M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $90.48 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

