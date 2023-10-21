3,973 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

