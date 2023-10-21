First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $150.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.77 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

