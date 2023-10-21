The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $180.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

