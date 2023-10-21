Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,878 shares of company stock worth $51,907,770. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.71.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $822.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $861.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $836.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $521.43 and a one year high of $940.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

