Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Decreased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,093 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $57,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

