BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 305 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.82.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

