Choate Investment Advisors Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BND opened at $68.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

