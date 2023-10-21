BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 67,653 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in BHP Group by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 3.0 %

BHP Group stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.