BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 295 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,437,000 after acquiring an additional 231,506 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.