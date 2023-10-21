BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 114.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 37,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 111.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 71.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Lincoln National Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $22.00 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -10.23%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.