BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $88.12 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $94.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

