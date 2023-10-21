BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 633 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NYSE:NLY opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

