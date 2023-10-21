BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $600.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $354.97 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $648.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

