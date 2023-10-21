Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,094,000 after buying an additional 524,469 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,032,000 after purchasing an additional 237,419 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 538,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

