Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 2,259.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 34.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,828,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 972,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ameresco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,485,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,314,000 after purchasing an additional 186,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ameresco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Stock Performance

AMRC opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $68.75.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ameresco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $209,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

