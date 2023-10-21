Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.64 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $36.23 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004973 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 273,502,635 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

