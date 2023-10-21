Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $169.41 million and $1.36 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00215971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012942 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18830062 USD and is up 28.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $1,272,133.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.