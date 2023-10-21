RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 578,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 344,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Shares of FDUS opened at $18.09 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $458.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDUS

About Fidus Investment

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.