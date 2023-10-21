XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $39.31 million and $397,764.59 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,791.37 or 1.00045069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012404 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002135 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00287931 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $397,498.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.