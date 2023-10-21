RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,672 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,899,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 955,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

