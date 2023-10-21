Ethereum (ETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.20 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,606.91 or 0.05396322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $193.26 billion and $4.20 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,265,829 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

