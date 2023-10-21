BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

