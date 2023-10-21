BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 57 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total transaction of $78,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,363.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total transaction of $78,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,363.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,857 shares of company stock worth $8,152,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $350.05 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.31 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.90. The company has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.