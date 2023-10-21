BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 396 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in GSK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in GSK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.