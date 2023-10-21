Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 145 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 3.1 %

SNPS stock opened at $467.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.88 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

