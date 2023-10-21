Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.16-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.16-$2.18 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $44.04 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 412,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after acquiring an additional 591,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,483,000 after acquiring an additional 579,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,319,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

