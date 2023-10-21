Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,896 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Toro were worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,336,000 after acquiring an additional 207,532 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,337,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,034,000 after acquiring an additional 419,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,146,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,561,000 after acquiring an additional 458,251 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $82.22 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

