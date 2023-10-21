Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of WSM opened at $157.13 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $164.47. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.55.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.
View Our Latest Research Report on WSM
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.