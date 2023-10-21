Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WSM opened at $157.13 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $164.47. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.55.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

